Wessel Speel News: Concedes late goal versus Houston

Speel recorded one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Houston Dynamo.

Speel was beaten by Felipe Andrade's close-range finish in the final moments of Wednesday's game. Other than that, the keeper had a quiet outing in his second MLS appearance. He has barely had a chance to show his skills, saving three out of the eight shots on goal he has faced so far. He'll look to retain the starting spot for a few more games until Dayne St. Clair returns from his participation with Canada in the Gold Cup.