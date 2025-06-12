Wiktor Bogacz Injury: Playing at U21 Euros

Bogacz is out on international duty with Poland at the U21 Euros and will be sidelined for the duration of the tournament.

The tournament runs from June 11 to June 28, so Marczuk is set to miss most of the current month, although he might return earlier than expected if Poland fail to get past the group stages. Bogacz has one goal and one assist in 10 appearances this season with the Red Bulls but has started only once, so he's not expected to create a huge void in the lineup with his absence.