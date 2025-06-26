Wiktor Bogacz Injury: Suffers injury while back with NYRB

Bogacz (undisclosed) returned from international duty with Poland and suffered an injury during Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Toronto.

Bogacz featured off the bench for 53 minutes during his return from international duty with Poland and was forced off in the 77th minute of Wednesday's game due to an apparent injury. The young forward will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury and whether he will be sidelined for upcoming fixtures. That said, he has mainly been a bench option for the Bulls this season, so his absence is unlikely to affect the starting squad.