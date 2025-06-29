Wiktor Bogacz News: Features off bench
Bogacz (undisclosed) featured 12 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota, confirming his return from injury.
Bogacz was forced off in their last contest due to an injury that turned out to be minor, as he already made his return to the pitch with a 12-minute appearance off the bench against Minnesota. This is good news for the Bulls, although he will remain a bench option moving forward.
