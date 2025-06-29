Wilfried Zaha News: Assists, set for suspension

Zaha assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Zaha recorded a third assist of the season, adding on to his five goals in 18 appearances. However, he will serve a one match suspension after picking up five yellow cards in the last eight appearances. Kerwin Vargas will likely get the shot to start in the attacking midfield against Orlando on Saturday in his absence.