Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
William Agada headshot

William Agada News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Agada assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Agada provided the nice through ball for Diogo Goncalves' goal right before the break and had a decent outing overall, setting a new season high with three chances created while contributing defensively with two clearances and his first interception of the season. After starting the season as a bench option, Agada has now become an undisputed starter in the frontline for Salt Lake, starting each of his last eight appearances.

William Agada
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now