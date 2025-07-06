William Agada News: Provides assist in victory

Agada assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Agada provided the nice through ball for Diogo Goncalves' goal right before the break and had a decent outing overall, setting a new season high with three chances created while contributing defensively with two clearances and his first interception of the season. After starting the season as a bench option, Agada has now become an undisputed starter in the frontline for Salt Lake, starting each of his last eight appearances.