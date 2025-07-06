William Agada News: Provides assist in victory
Agada assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus St. Louis City SC.
Agada provided the nice through ball for Diogo Goncalves' goal right before the break and had a decent outing overall, setting a new season high with three chances created while contributing defensively with two clearances and his first interception of the season. After starting the season as a bench option, Agada has now become an undisputed starter in the frontline for Salt Lake, starting each of his last eight appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now