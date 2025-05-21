William Saliba Injury: Out several weeks

Saliba (hamstring) will be out for several weeks due to the injury he suffered in his 100th Premier League game against Newcastle on Sunday, coach Mikel Arteta said in a press conference. "William is going to be out for a few weeks unfortunately. He pulled his hamstring against Newcastle so he's going to be out for a few weeks."

Saliba was forced off at halftime of his 100th Premier League game on Sunday against Newcastle after pulling his hamstring. He will need a few weeks to recover and will hope to be fully fit for the pre-season. The Frenchman had a decent season with the Gunners, playing 47 games as a starter on 47 in total across all competitions, scoring two goals and securing 17 clean sheets. Ricardo Calafiori will likely replace him in the backline for the final game of the season against Southampton on Sunday.