William Smallbone News: Limited in Premier League
Smallbone made just six starts (18 appearances) in the Premier League.
Smallbone opened the season as a starter in the midfield before injury cost him the first half of the season. He was a consistent contributor when he came back, but most of those contributions came off the bench as Southampton completed a relegation-destined campaign. Smallbone was a huge contributor in the Championship last season, with seven goals and four assists in 46 appearances.
