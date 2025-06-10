Williot Swedberg News: Nine goal contributions on the year

Swedberg appeared in 32 matches, with 15 starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 season.

Swedberg took a significant step forward, compared to his first two seasons with the club where he accumulated a combined total of 19 appearances and four starts. Even though he had five goals in just 15 appearances last season and finished with four goals in 32 appearances this season, he made a much more significant contribution across the board in 2024, including five assists and 16 tackles won. The well-rounded approach he showed this year signified that given the right amount of opportunity, he can be a highly valuable contributor.