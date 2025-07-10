Wilson Samake News: Sent to Turkey
Samake has transferred to Bandirmaspor from Rennes, according to his former club.
Samake is seeing a change of scenery as he departs France for Turkey, joining Bandirmaspor in the second division. This comes after not seeing a single minute with Rennes, instead being met with loan spells. He will hope for more success with his new club, at least earning some time.
Wilson Samake
Free Agent
