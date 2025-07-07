Wojciech Szczesny News: Extends through 2027
Szczesny extended his stay with Barcelona through 2027, the club announced.
Szczesny joined Barcelona after seemingly being prepared to leave the sport, and has now even extended his stay for two more years. He's the backup for Joan Garcia, who just joined Barcelona to take over as the top choice. Szczesny made 15 starts after taking the starting job in January and holding it for the remainder of the season.
