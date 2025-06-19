Xaver Schlager News: Features with Austria

Schlager (thigh) made his return from injury in the 2-1 victory against Romania in the World Cup qualification game, according to the OEFB.

Schlager missed the entire second half of the season due to a thigh injury and was only able to make the bench once against Dortmund in mid-March without returning to the pitch. The injury now appears to be behind him as he played about ten minutes for Austria on June 7, marking his return. This is good news for Leipzig since he will likely rebuild his fitness during pre-season and be ready heading into 2025/26. Schlager is a regular starter in midfield when fit and could feel like a new signing for Leipzig.