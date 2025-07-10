Xavier Valdez News: Returns to Nashville
Valdez (international duty) is back with Nashville and is an option moving forward after going unused in Wednesday's 5-2 win over D.C. United.
Valdez is no longer away with the Dominican National team after serving with them for around a month, with the goalie going unused off the bench Wednesday. He will likley remain a backup option moving forward, having het to make an appearance this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now