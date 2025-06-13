Yangel Herrera News: Good season in midfield

Herrera made 34 appearances acrosss all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Herrera had a good season overall, contributing both defensively and offensively for Girona with similar stats to his brilliant season last year although Girona's season has been disappointing. Herrera could set new career highs in league play with 44 crosses, 49 clearances and 68 deemed fouls. With two years left on his contract, the Venezuelan should remain a regular figure in the midfield next season if he remains at the club.