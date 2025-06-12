Yanis Zouaoui News: Decent depth option in backline

Zouaoui made 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season, providing two assists.

Zouaoui impressed when called upon, contributing two assists and maintaining a clean sheet in limited minutes. His defensive effectiveness included two blocked shots, eight interceptions, and 36 clearances. For his first Ligue 1 season and first season with Le Havre, Zouaoui contributed effectively and has been an unexpected asset on set pieces with 49 corners and 110 crosses. With two years left on his contract, there is no doubt that he will be important for Le Havre next season and potentially a regular starter in the XI.