Yankuba Minteh News: Nets brace

Minteh scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-0 win over Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Minteh saw saw his second start in a row and made the most of it, recording a brace to take the win over Chelsea. He got the start again with the injured Lewis Dunk forcing Joel Veltman to move to center back. Regardless, the defender is only used as a bench option with just nine starts in 20 appearance, however he has five goals with two assists during his second campaign with the seagulls.