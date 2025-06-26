Yann Aurel Bisseck Injury: Unavailable for rest of Club World Cup
Bisseck (thigh) is flying back to Italy because he won't be cleared to play in the rest of the summer competition, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Bisseck missed the first three matches due to a thigh strain and hasn't progressed enough to have a chance to recuperate for the knockout stage. He should be okay for next season's opener. Benjamin Pavard (ankle) has been scratched as well.
