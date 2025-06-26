Menu
Yann Aurel Bisseck Injury: Unavailable for rest of Club World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Bisseck (thigh) is flying back to Italy because he won't be cleared to play in the rest of the summer competition, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Bisseck missed the first three matches due to a thigh strain and hasn't progressed enough to have a chance to recuperate for the knockout stage. He should be okay for next season's opener. Benjamin Pavard (ankle) has been scratched as well.

Yann Aurel Bisseck
Inter Milan
