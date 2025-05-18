Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Scores rare goal
Bisseck scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Lazio.
Bisseck would see a rare goal from the defense Sunday, finding the back of the net in extra time of the first half for the opening goal of the match. This is only his third goal of the season in 26 appearances. He also added a tackle won, an interception and two clearances in the defense.
