Yannic Stein News: Returns to Berlin

Stein has returned to Berlin from his loan with Babelsberg, according to his parent club.

Stein was expected to spend the next season on loan with Babelsberg after moving to the club in January, but instead, he will return to Berlin and continue with his parent club. He has appeared in 15 games since going on loan, seeing decent time while on loan. The club has said they are happy with his development, so he will hope to see time, although he is only 20 and could be set for another loan or more time with the B team.