Yannick Bright headshot

Yannick Bright Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Bright (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

Bright is going to be a late call this week, as he is now questionable after training this week with the team. This is good news, as he seems more likley to make it then not. He is a regualr sight on the field whren fit, so he will look to see a starting spot or at least recapture it after testing his legs.

Yannick Bright
Inter Miami CF
