Yannick Bright Injury: Probable for second game

Bright (hamstring) will be a late call for Thursday's match vs Porto during the Club World Cup. Per head coach Javier Mascherano, "They [Bright] are not available for this game, hopefully they will be for the second game" per Reuters.

Bright has not been ruled out of the Club World Cup as he still has a chance to be an option against Porto on Thursday. In the meantime, Federico Redondo has been getting the start at midfield, alongside Sergio Busquets.