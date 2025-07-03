Yannis Lawson News: Transferring to Metz

Lawson has completed a permanent transfer to Metz after signing a five-year contract, the club announced Thursday.

Lawson made his professional debut with RFS Seraing in the Belgian Pro League and recorded 41 appearances across all competitions for the club in the Challenger Pro League, Belgium's second-tier league, during the 2024/25 campaign. He should add depth on the left side of the defense for Metz, but he's not expected to be a regular contributor right away.