Yarek Gasiorowski News: Signs contract extension until 2027

Gasiorowski has signed a contract extension with Valencia until 2027, the club announced.

Gasiorowski came through Valencia's academy, spending 13 years at the club before making his first-team debut in October 2023 against Mallorca. Since then, he has gained experience with the senior squad and established himself as a promising talent in Spanish football. Internationally, he has been a key player for Spain's youth teams. In July, he played a crucial role in winning the U19 EURO and was named in the tournament's Best XI.