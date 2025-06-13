Yaser Asprilla News: Complicated first season in Girona

Asprilla played 33 matches across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Asprilla failed to properly adapt to La Liga football, managing only three goals and providing one assist in 27 appearances as he couldn't find any goal contribution in the Champions League campaign. Despite flashes of pace and technical skill, he was frequently overshadowed by competition in the frontline. With time and tactical adjustment still ahead, Girona will likely find a way to help him become a key player after signing him as the most expensive player in the history of the Catalan club.