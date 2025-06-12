Yasin Ayari News: Excellent as started

Ayari scored two goals and added one assist in 34 appearances (22 starts) in the Premier League.

Ayari finally took on a starting role in the Premier League and thrived. Even in the matches he didn't start he was often one of the first players off the bench, on the way to nearly 2,000 minutes. It's not likely that he's an every-day starter moving forward, but he should be in for a consistent role as a depth midfield option.