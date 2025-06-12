Yassine Kechta News: Decent season in midfield

Kechta made 31 Ligue 1 appearances for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals.

Kechta established himself as a midfield anchor and demonstrated durability with consistent starts and minutes to confirm his first strong Ligue 1 season with the Havrais. His performances helped the team avoid relegation and allowed him to set new career highs in league play with 36 crosses, 60 tackles, 26 interceptions, and 29 clearances. Kechta still has one year left on his contract and will without a doubt remain a key player in the midfield for the HAC next season.