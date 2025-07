Diouf has completed a permanent transfer from Reims to Nice, his new club announced Thursday.

Diouf was a regular starter in each of the last three seasons for Reims and made at least 30 appearances in each campaign. He should be able to compete for the No. 1 role at Nice as well. Diouf conceded 47 goals and made 135 saves across 34 starts for Reims in 2024/25.