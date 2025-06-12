Menu
Yeimar Gomez Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Gomez is dealing with a calf injury and will be sidelined for multiple weeks, Niko Moreno of MLS.com reports.

Gomez's latest injury setback will sideline him for around three to four weeks, putting his availability for the Club World Cup in jeopardy unless Seattle reaches the final stages, which is far from being a lock. That same timeline suggests Gomez could return to action when the Sounders resume their MLS campaign against Columbus on July 6, though.

Yeimar Gomez
Seattle Sounders FC
