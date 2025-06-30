Menu
Yeimar Gomez Injury: Misses out against Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Yeimar (calf) didn't play during Sunday's clash with Austin.

Yeimar was back on the bench in the Club World Cup, but it appears that was a product of a deep bench and not his fitness. He didn't train prior to Sunday's match, and in the end he missed his fourth MLS match in a row. Yeimar would need to get back in some training to have a chance for a Sunday clash with Columbus.

Yeimar Gomez
Seattle Sounders FC
