Yeimar Gomez Injury: Misses out against Austin
Yeimar (calf) didn't play during Sunday's clash with Austin.
Yeimar was back on the bench in the Club World Cup, but it appears that was a product of a deep bench and not his fitness. He didn't train prior to Sunday's match, and in the end he missed his fourth MLS match in a row. Yeimar would need to get back in some training to have a chance for a Sunday clash with Columbus.
