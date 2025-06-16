Yeimar Gomez News: On bench against Botafogo

Gomez (calf) stayed on the bench in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Botafogo in the Club World Cup, indicating he has moved past his injury.

Gomez made the matchday squad for Sunday's clash with Brazilian outfit Botafogo, signaling he is fully past his calf issue, though coach Brian Schmetzer opted not to play him. Gomez might be in contention to get minutes in the upcoming match against Atletico on Friday.