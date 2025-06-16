Menu
Yeimar Gomez News: On bench against Botafogo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Gomez (calf) stayed on the bench in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Botafogo in the Club World Cup, indicating he has moved past his injury.

Gomez made the matchday squad for Sunday's clash with Brazilian outfit Botafogo, signaling he is fully past his calf issue, though coach Brian Schmetzer opted not to play him. Gomez might be in contention to get minutes in the upcoming match against Atletico on Friday.

Yeimar Gomez
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
