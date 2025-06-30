Yellu Santiago News: Set for free agency
Santiago is set for free agency after leaving Getafe at the end of his contract, the club announced.
Santiago is leaving Getafe after two years at the club, featuring in 33 La Liga games and scoring once. During the 2024/25 season, he started four matches and totaled 365 minutes across 19 appearances. Santiago is now free to sign with the club of his choice.
Yellu Santiago
Free Agent
