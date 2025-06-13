Yoel Lago News: Signs contract extension until 2029

Lago has signed a contract extension with Celta Vigo until 2029, the club announced.

Lago played a reliable role in his second season with Celta Vigo, stepping in effectively during injuries and suspensions in the backline. The defender made eight La Liga appearances, recording 12 tackles, four interceptions, 30 clearances and his first ever assist in the league. His performances were solid enough to earn him a four-year contract extension from the board.