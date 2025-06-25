Yohan Demoncy News: Signs with Reims

Demoncy has signed a contract with Reims until 2027, the club announced.

Demoncy has played 168 matches in Ligue 2 and will bring strong experience to Reims. The midfielder featured 109 times for Orleans, 35 times for Paris FC and 82 times for Annecy, where he finished last season as the club's top scorer and co-leader in assists. At 29 years old, he is expected to be a key figure for Reims in the upcoming campaign.