Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Yohei Takaoka headshot

Yohei Takaoka News: Concedes five in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Takaoka had three saves and allowed five goals in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat against San Diego FC.

Takaoka made three saves from eight San Diego shots on target Wednesday as Vancouver were punished in a 5-3 defeat. The five goals allowed mark a season-high for the keeper who had allowed just four goals and kept three clean sheets over his previous five starting appearances. Takaoka will look to right the ship Sunday when Vancouver travel to tussle with LAFC.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now