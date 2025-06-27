Yohei Takaoka News: Concedes five in defeat

Takaoka had three saves and allowed five goals in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat against San Diego FC.

Takaoka made three saves from eight San Diego shots on target Wednesday as Vancouver were punished in a 5-3 defeat. The five goals allowed mark a season-high for the keeper who had allowed just four goals and kept three clean sheets over his previous five starting appearances. Takaoka will look to right the ship Sunday when Vancouver travel to tussle with LAFC.