Yohei Takaoka News: Saves PK, allows three in loss

Takaoka made three saves, including a penalty, and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Colorado.

Takaoka got beaten twice during the first half and once more in the final frame but his team's loss would've been way worse if it wasn't for the goalkeeper as he stopped Rafael Navarro from the penalty spot just before halftime and made other huge saves. Takaoka enjoyed a great start of campaign, with eight clean sheets over his first 16 starts, but things changed as of late as he allowed 13 goals over the last five outings.