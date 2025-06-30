Yohei Takaoka News: Unbeaten in win over LAFC

Takaoka registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Takaoka did a good job stopping the home side's attacks during the victory, marking his ninth clean sheet in 19 MLS appearances this season. He has now made 38 saves and allowed 19 goals, although the Whitecaps have become a bit inconsistent lately with multiple goals against in four of their last eight games. Up next is a visit to LA Galaxy, who scored six times across their previous four matchups.