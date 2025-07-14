Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Yoni Gomis headshot

Yoni Gomis News: Sent on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Gomis has been sent on loan to Beveren from Strasbourg, according to his parent club.

Gomis is going to be away from Strasbourg for the season, instead being dealt to Belgium to join Beveren on a loan. This comes after he didn't see a single minute of play all of last season following his transfer from Le Havre. He will hope to return to Strasbourg bidding for time, although Beveren do hold an option to buy.

Yoni Gomis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now