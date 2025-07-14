Yoni Gomis News: Sent on loan

Gomis has been sent on loan to Beveren from Strasbourg, according to his parent club.

Gomis is going to be away from Strasbourg for the season, instead being dealt to Belgium to join Beveren on a loan. This comes after he didn't see a single minute of play all of last season following his transfer from Le Havre. He will hope to return to Strasbourg bidding for time, although Beveren do hold an option to buy.