Yoram Zague News: Joins Copenhagen

Zague has joined FC Copenhagen on loan for one season with an option to purchase, his former club announced.

Zague will discover a new country and league after making all his classes in the youth teams of Paris Saint-Germain, as he will join FC Copenhagen with an option to purchase. The young right-back played four Ligue 1 games during the 2024/25 season with PSG and mainly featured with the U19 team in past seasons, scoring eight goals and delivering 11 assists. Zague is also a U19 international for France and scored one goal in 11 appearances for his national team.