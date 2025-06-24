Menu
Yoram Zague News: Joins Copenhagen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Zague has joined FC Copenhagen on loan for one season with an option to purchase, his former club announced.

Zague will discover a new country and league after making all his classes in the youth teams of Paris Saint-Germain, as he will join FC Copenhagen with an option to purchase. The young right-back played four Ligue 1 games during the 2024/25 season with PSG and mainly featured with the U19 team in past seasons, scoring eight goals and delivering 11 assists. Zague is also a U19 international for France and scored one goal in 11 appearances for his national team.

