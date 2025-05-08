Fantasy Soccer
Youssouf Fofana Injury: Absent for Bologna meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Fofana will miss Friday's game against Bologna due to foot soreness, Sky Italy reported.

Fofana has been dealing with the problem for a couple of weeks, and it got worse because of a knock in the most recent game. However, it's minor, and he's expected to return in the Coppa Italia final a few days later. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Filippo Terracciano will substitute for him.

