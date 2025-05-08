Youssouf Fofana Injury: Absent for Bologna meeting

Fofana will miss Friday's game against Bologna due to foot soreness, Sky Italy reported.

Fofana has been dealing with the problem for a couple of weeks, and it got worse because of a knock in the most recent game. However, it's minor, and he's expected to return in the Coppa Italia final a few days later. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Filippo Terracciano will substitute for him.