Youssouf Fofana Injury: Absent for Bologna meeting
Fofana will miss Friday's game against Bologna due to foot soreness, Sky Italy reported.
Fofana has been dealing with the problem for a couple of weeks, and it got worse because of a knock in the most recent game. However, it's minor, and he's expected to return in the Coppa Italia final a few days later. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Filippo Terracciano will substitute for him.
