Youssouf Sabaly News: Completes move to Al Duhail
Sabaly has completed a permanent transfer to join Al Duhail, his former club announced Thursday.
The Senegal international leaves Betis with two goals and seven assists across 91 competitive appearances for the club. This means Betis will have to find a reliable replacement for the right side of the defensive line during the summer transfer window.
Youssouf Sabaly
Free Agent
