Youssoufa Moukoko News: Joins FC Copenhagen

Moukoko is joining FC Copenhagen on a permanent move from Borussia Dortmund, his former club announced.

Moukoko won the German U17 championship with Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and reached the final again in 2019. He scored 141 goals in 88 games across the U17 and U19 levels. In November 2020 he became the youngest Bundesliga player at 16 years and one day, and in December 2020 the youngest to appear and score in the Champions League. He played 99 games with Dortmund's first team, scoring 18 goals and winning the German Cup in 2021. During the 2024/25 season he played 22 matches and scored twice while on loan at Nice. He has now endured two very disappointing seasons in a row. Moukoko will hope to relaunch his career in Denmark at FC Copenhagen.