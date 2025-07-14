Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Joins Hamburger

Poulsen (groin) has completed a transfer to Hamburger from Leipzig, according to his former club.

Poulsen is seeing the end of his time with Leipzig after 12 seasons, with the forward heading to fellow German side, Hamburger. He has had a solid career with Leipzig, appearing in 425 games while scoring 95 goals and 66 assists, with 28 appearances and three goals coming in the previous season. He shoudl still see decent time with his new club, likley to earn a rotational to starting role.