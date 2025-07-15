Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Trains individually

Poulsen (groin) has started to train individually, according to his club.

Poulsen is seeing some important steps in his recovery from his groin injury, as he has taken the field for his first sessions of training since joining Hamburger. However, he was only able to train individually, still needing a bit more time to recover. He will likely look to train with the group soon, still being on a good path for the start of the season.