Yuya Kubo Injury: Trains with group

Kubo (leg) trained with the group Wednesday, according to Laurel Pfhaler of the Queen City Press.

Kubo is finally receiving a positive update on his leg injury, as the attacker is seeing his first group training since the injury occurred. He has nearly missed a month with the issues, so this is huge news. The club takes the field again in a week, and he could be fit to make the team sheet, possibly earning his starting role back immediately.