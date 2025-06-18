Menu
Yuya Kubo Injury: Trains with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Kubo (leg) trained with the group Wednesday, according to Laurel Pfhaler of the Queen City Press.

Kubo is finally receiving a positive update on his leg injury, as the attacker is seeing his first group training since the injury occurred. He has nearly missed a month with the issues, so this is huge news. The club takes the field again in a week, and he could be fit to make the team sheet, possibly earning his starting role back immediately.

Yuya Kubo
FC Cincinnati
