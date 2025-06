Kubo (leg) is on the bench for Wednesday's trip to Montreal.

Kubo missed the last four MLS matches due to the injury, although he has been training for a few days already. He scored one goal over nine appearances (seven starts) while averaging 0.8 crosses and 0.9 tackles per contest before getting hurt. He'll now challenge Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo and Evander in midfield.