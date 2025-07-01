Menu
Yvan Neyou Noupa headshot

Yvan Neyou Noupa News: Signs with Getafe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Neyou has signed a contract with Getafe until 2028, joining as a free agent after his departure from Leganes, his new club announced.

Neyou is joining Getafe as a free agent after ending his contract with Leganes that has seen the team being relegated in the Segunda Division. The former Saint-Etienne midfielder will bring a good impact in the midfield and will likely compete to be part of the starting XI heading into the 2025/26 La Liga campaign.

