Zan Kolmanic News: Nine crosses in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Kolmanic recorded one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against New England Revolution.

Kolmanic made his first start since May and took six corners for Austin as they drew 0-0. He attempted nine crosses in total but was only successful with one. His nine crosses and six corners were the most that he has attempted in any game this season in what was only his fourth start.

Zan Kolmanic
Austin FC
