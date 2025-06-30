Zan Kolmanic News: Three accurate crosses in loss

Kolmanic had four crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Seattle Sounders FC.

Kolmanic led the Austin attack with three accurate crosses, though none resulted in a goal, as Austin were held off the scoresheet in a 2-0 defeat at Seattle. The defender came onto the pitch for just the final 13 minutes of the fixture before proceeding to pile in the crosses and create one chance. Despite the energetic substitute appearance, Kolmanic remains on the periphery of the Austin squad. He has made 15 league appearances (three starts) this season.