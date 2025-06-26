Zane Monlouis Injury: Forced off injured

Monlouis (undisclosed) was forced off injured in the 41st minute of Wednesday's 1-1 draw against NYRB.

Monlouis couldn't make it to the break on Wednesday after suffering an apparent injury and being forced off the pitch. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will miss any time moving forward. Monlouis started the last three games so his potential absence will force a change in the starting XI with Lazar Stefanovic expected to take on a larger role in the backline if he misses out.