Zane Monlouis Injury: Out long term

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Monolouis appeared to have suffered a long term lower body injury and is expected to remain out for the time being for Toronto, confirmed head coach Robin Fraser per the Touchline TFC.

It has not been a debut season Monlouis' had hoped for, spending most of his time on the sidelines with injury. He will now miss at least a few months with a lower body injury, hoping to make a return at some point during the Leagues Cup tournament, pending his recovery. The defender made six starts in 10 appearances prior to his injury, logging in 35 clearances.

